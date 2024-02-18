The nominations for the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards were announced today. The nominees in the film music-related category are as follows:

Original Score:

Killers of the Flower Moon - Robbie Robertson

Oppenheimer - Ludwig Goransson

Poor Things - Jerskin Fendrix

Saltburn - Anthony Willis

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse - Daniel Pemberton

The British Academy Film Awards will be given out on February 18, 2024. For further details on all of the nominees in each category, visit www.bafta.org.