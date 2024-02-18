BAFTA Nominations Announced
JANUARY 18, 2024 | Submitted by Soundtrack.Net
The nominations for the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards were announced today. The nominees in the film music-related category are as follows:
Original Score:
Killers of the Flower Moon - Robbie Robertson
Oppenheimer - Ludwig Goransson
Poor Things - Jerskin Fendrix
Saltburn - Anthony Willis
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse - Daniel Pemberton
The British Academy Film Awards will be given out on February 18, 2024. For further details on all of the nominees in each category, visit www.bafta.org.
Recent News
- Jan 19Weekly Roundup: January 19
- Jan 18BAFTA Nominations Announced
- Jan 12Weekly Roundup: January 12
- Jan 12Hollywood Records Announces 'Echo' Soundtrack
- Jan 12Milan Records Announces 'The Book of Clarence' Score Album
- Jan 7Danny Elfman, Cristobal Tapia de Veer, Leo Birenberg, Zach Robinson & John Powell Win Big at Emmy Awards
- Jan 5Weekly Roundup: January 5
Newsletter
Enter your e-mail address to receive weekly soundtrack and film score news: