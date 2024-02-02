Announced this week were new composer assignments for John Murphy (Superman: Legacy), Christopher Benstead (The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare) and Tom Holkenborg (Skull and Bones), among many others. For the full list of composer and music supervisor assignments from this week, click here.

Over 25 new soundtrack albums were released this week. Click here for the full schedule.

Opening in theaters nationwide this week are (with music by): Argylle (Lorne Balfe) and Scrambled (Brittany Allen).

The following composers are celebrating their birthdays within the next week:

- Jesper Kyd (Assassin's Creed, Hitman) is turning 52 tomorrow, February 3.

- Don Davis (The Matrix, Jurassic Park III) is turning 67 on Sunday, February 4.

- Cliff Martinez (Drive, Traffic) is turning 70 on Monday, February 5.

- Nick Laird-Clowes (About Time, The Invisible Circus) is turning 67 on February 5.

- John Williams (Star Wars, Raiders of the Lost Ark) is turning 92 on Thursday, February 8.