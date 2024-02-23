The Shōgun Original Soundtrack Score is set for digital release February 23 on Hollywood Records. The Score features all new original music from composers Atticus Ross, Leopold Ross and Nick Chuba. Atticus Ross is an Oscar and Grammy and Golden Globe winning composer, as well as a musician, record producer and audio engineer. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Nine Inch Nails. Leopold (Leo) Ross is an English musician, record producer, recording engineer and music programmer who has scored numerous motion pictures and television shows, and won the coveted BMI Film Music Award for his score of the Hughes Brothers' film The Book of Eli. Nick Chuba is a composer living and working in Los Angeles. After studying at USC's Thornton School of Music, he began working for Atticus Ross and has worked on numerous projects with him since 2014. He is also represented by Pusher Music in the trailer music industry as a part of the experimental electronic duo VWLS.

Atticus Ross commented, "The goal was to create music that cannot be identified as ancient or modern nor specifically Eastern or Western - we wanted it to exist between the lines, playing primarily to the psychology of character and story."