Sony Music Masterworks today releases Cabrini (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) by composer Gene Back. Available everywhere now, the album features original score music written by Back for the film, which details the life of Catholic missionary and saint Francesca Cabrini. Included within the gorgeous 24-track collection are several vocal songs performed by Italian tenors, Rolando Villazon, Liam Campola and Virginia Boccelli. From Alejandro Monteverde, Cabrini debuts in theaters today.

Of the soundtrack, composer Gene Back says, "It was a rare opportunity to write a thematic film score that is so classically driven and inspired by Italian opera, which is not something you often hear these days. Not only was I able to work with some of the greatest musical talent in the classical world, from the Bocelli family, Rolando Villazon, to Ennio Morricone's orchestra (Roma Sinfonietta), writing this style of music became uniquely personal as it connects to growing up with my father's profession as an opera vocal teacher. I was also lucky enough to have a director who was relentless in his pursuit of artistic and cinematic excellence, which was incredibly motivating, as this mindset applied to every single one of the wonderfully talented department heads who worked on this film."