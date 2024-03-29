Star Wars: The Bad Batch - The Final Season: Vol. 1 (Episodes 1-8) is available today from Walt Disney Records. Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3 debuted on February 21, with new episodes releasing each week, streaming exclusively on Disney+. The music by award-winning composer Kevin Kiner is now available on Spotify, Apple Music, and other digital platforms. Star Wars: The Bad Batch - The Final Season: Vol. 2 (Episodes 9-15) is set for release on May 3.

Commenting on the music, Kevin, Sean, and Deana Kiner said, "we are very excited that the soundtrack for Bad Batch season 3 has been released. Season 3 takes some big turns and the music went along for the ride! We can't believe how far these characters have come, and it's been such a joy to develop their themes and music alongside them. We hope you enjoy listening to these cues as much as we enjoyed composing and performing them. May the Force be with all of you!"