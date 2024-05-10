Today Hollywood Records releases Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack. Scored by acclaimed composer John Paesano, the album, available on all digital platforms, captures the sound and fury of the all-new action-adventure spectacle of the summer, opening today exclusively in theaters worldwide.

Fans will be thrilled to hear Paesano's stunning score, which includes the electrifying "Human Hunt," an homage to legendary composer Jerry Goldsmith's "The Hunt" from the original 1968 film, Planet of the Apes.

"I wanted to ensure that we returned to the essence of the original 1968 Jerry Goldsmith score," says Paesano. "It's so iconic. I aimed to enhance the original Jerry piano motif from 'The Hunt' and give it a more robust, modern cinematic quality. I modernized the arrangement while preserving Jerry's distinctive character.

"[Director] Wes [Ball] and I discussed our appreciation for the audible presence of real instruments in Jerry's score. It felt so intimate. Listening to them, you can discern the texture of each instrument, and I was resolute about not overloading the score and losing that essence.

"Wes and I wanted to not only honor the musical language from the Planet of the Apes franchise that Jerry established, but also carve our own path forward for this next chapter. It was crucial for us to pay homage to the legacy of the franchise while also bringing something fresh and unique to the table."

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes opens in movie theaters globally on May 10 and will be available in IMAX, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, ScreenX, and premium screens everywhere.