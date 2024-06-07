Composer Scot Stafford of Pollen Music Group, in conjunction with Netflix Music, has released his score for Netflix's highly anticipated film, Ultraman: Rising, now available on all major streaming platforms, after being released by Netflix Music. Ultraman: Rising will have its world premiere on June 12th at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival in France, leading up to the worldwide Netflix release on June 14th. An epic adventure directed by Shannon Tindle and co-directed by John Aoshima, Ultraman: Rising follows Ken Sato, an all-star athlete who reluctantly returns home to take on the mantle of Ultraman in the wake of rising monster attacks in Tokyo, discovering that his greatest challenge isn't fighting giant monsters: it's raising one. Stafford's score for Rising takes influence from the original Ultraman theme, while simultaneously ushering in a new era for the character and his fans.

The soundtrack album features 46 tracks, including "Legends are Human," a rousing arena rock meets hip hop banger, featuring Polyphia guitar god Tim Henson; the dramatic and fun "We've Got A Situation" showcasing an 80-piece orchestra recorded at London's AIR Studios, 8-bit sounds from a custom-hacked Commodore 64, Japanese percussion, and harp; as well as "Ichi Ni San Ball!" showcasing the film's family theme in a beautifully soaring arrangement by Stephen Spies. The use of Vocaloid (featuring the voicebank of "Hatsune Miku") in "Emi's Theme" is as uniquely quirky as it is charming. Each composition builds the world of Ultraman and reflects the complexity and dynamic nature of the story.

Stafford says of the album and his work, "Ultraman: Rising is a multigenerational and multicultural story about family. That is reflected in the score, which I put all my heart into. There's a lot in there for both new fans of Ultraman, as well as fans of the classic Hollywood scores I grew up with."

Stafford's musical expertise shines through in every composition, reflecting his diverse creative influences and unwavering dedication to storytelling. With an Emmy win for his work on Netflix's Lost Ollie, for which he worked with Tindle and Spider-Verse director Peter Ramsey, and an Annie Award win for his work on the Oscar-nominated short Pearl, Stafford has developed a reputation as one of the most sought-after composers in the children's and animation space. His other credits include Glen Keane's Duet, Netflix's Trash Truck, and the Pixar short Presto. As founder and creative director of the San Francisco-based Pollen Music Group, Stafford combines multiple audio disciplines, serving not only as a composer, but also as a sound supervisor. Longtime Pollen partner JJ Wiesler also provided additional music and served as score mixer on the project and album, including mixing an Atmos version for theatrical release.

With Ultraman: Rising set to captivate audiences around the globe, the release of its soundtrack offers fans an early opportunity to delve into the Ultraman universe. The entirety of Stafford's soundtrack invites listeners to embark on a thrilling journey filled with action and intrigue. Whether experienced as a standalone album or when watching the film itself, the soundtrack stands as a testament to the power of music to enhance storytelling and forge emotional connections across cultures and generations.

The Official Ultraman: Rising Soundtrack is out now on all music streaming platforms. Ultraman: Rising begins streaming on Netflix on Friday June 14th.