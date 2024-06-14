Announced this week were new composer assignments for Christophe Beck (The Instigators), Rob Simonsen & Duncan Blickenstaff (It Ends with Us) and Hans Zimmer, Steven Doar & Omer Benyamin (Twilight of the Gods), among many others. For the full list of composer and music supervisor assignments from this week, click here.

Over 25 new soundtrack albums were released this week. Click here for the full schedule.

Opening in theaters nationwide this week are (with music by): Inside Out 2 (Andrea Datzman) and Treasure (Antoni Komasa-Lazarkiewicz & Mary Komasa).

We are tracking song credits for the following new theatrical release:

- Inside Out 2 (6 songs)

The following composers are celebrating their birthdays within the next week:

- Marcus Miller (Boomerang, Marshall) is turning 65 today.

- Dennis Dreith (The Punisher, Purple People Eater) is turning 76 tomorrow, June 15.

- George S. Clinton (Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, Mortal Kombat) is turning 77 on Monday, June 17.

- Jeff Beal (House of Cards, Pollock) is turning 61 onThursday, June 20.