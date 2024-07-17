76th Emmy Awards Nominations Announced
The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced the nominees for the 2024 76th Emmy Awards. Some of the highlights are as follows:
Original Main Title Theme Music:
Feud: Capote vs. The Swans - Thomas Newman
Lessons in Chemistry - Carlos Rafael Rivera
Masters of the Air - Blake Neely
Palm Royale - Jeff Toyne
Shogun - Atticus Ross, Leopold Ross & Nick Chuba
Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score):
The Crown - Sleep, Dearie Sleep - Martin Phipps
Mr. & Mrs. Smith - First Date - David Fleming
Only Murders in the Building - Sitzprobe - Siddhartha Khosla
Palm Royale - Maxine Saves a Cat - Jeff Toyne
Shogun - Servants Of Two Masters - Atticus Ross, Leopold Ross & Nick Chuba
Silo - Freedom Day - Atli Orvarsson
Slow Horses - Strange Games - Daniel Pemberton & Toydrum
Outstandig Music Composition for a Limited/Anthology Series, Movie or a Special (Original Dramatic Score):
All the Light We Cannot See - Episode 4 - James Newton Howard
Fargo - Blanket - Jeff Russo
Lawmen: Bass Reeves - Part I - Chanda Dancy
Lessons in Chemistry - Book of Calvin - Carlos Rafael Rivera
The Tattooist Of Auschwitz - Episode 1 - Kara Talve & Hans Zimmer
Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Score):
Albert Brooks: Defending My Life - Marc Shaiman
Beckham - Seeing Red - Anze Rozman & Camilo Forero
Jim Henson Idea Man - David Fleming
Planet Earth III - Extremes - Jacob Shea, Sara Barone & Hans Zimmer
Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed - Laura Karpman
Original Music Supervision:
Baby Reindeer - Episode 4 - Catherine Grieves
Fallout - The End - Trygge Toven
Fargo - The Tragedy of the Commons - Maggie Phillips
Mr. & Mrs. Smith - A Breakup - Jen Malone
Only Murders in the Building - Grab Your Hankies - Bruce Gilbert & Lauren Marie Mikus
True Detective: Night Country - Part 4 - Susan Jacobs
The 76th Emmy Awards is scheduled to air on September 15th. The Creative Arts Emmy Awards, which includes musical categories, will be given out over two nights on September 7th & 8th. To see a complete list of those nominated, visit Emmys.com.
Related Titles
- Albert Brooks: Defending My Life (2023)
- All the Light We Cannot See (2023) [Miniseries]
- Baby Reindeer (2024) [Miniseries]
- Beckham (2023) [Miniseries]
- The Crown (2016) [TV Series]
- Fallout (2024) [TV Series]
- Fargo (2014) [TV Series]
- Feud: Capote vs. The Swans (2024) [Miniseries]
- Jim Henson Idea Man (2024)
- Lawmen: Bass Reeves (2023) [Miniseries]
- Lessons in Chemistry (2023) [Miniseries]
- Masters of the Air (2024) [Miniseries]
- Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2024) [TV Series]
- Only Murders in the Building (2021) [TV Series]
- Palm Royale (2024) [TV Series]
- Planet Earth III (2023) [Miniseries]
- Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed (2023)
- Shogun (2024) [Miniseries]
- Silo (2023) [TV Series]
- Slow Horses (2022) [TV Series]
- The Tattooist of Auschwitz (2024) [Miniseries]
- True Detective (2014) [TV Series]
Related People
- Sara Barone
- Nick Chuba
- Chanda Dancy
- David Fleming
- Camilo Forero
- Bruce Gilbert
- Catherine Grieves
- James Newton Howard
- Susan Jacobs
- Laura Karpman
- Siddhartha Khosla
- Jen Malone
- Lauren Marie Mikus
- Blake Neely
- Thomas Newman
- Atli Orvarsson
- Daniel Pemberton
- Maggie Phillips
- Martin Phipps
- Carlos Rafael Rivera
- Atticus Ross
- Leopold Ross
- Anze Rozman
- Jeff Russo
- Marc Shaiman
- Jacob Shea
- Kara Talve
- Trygge Toven
- Toydrum
- Jeff Toyne
- Hans Zimmer
