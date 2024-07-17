The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced the nominees for the 2024 76th Emmy Awards. Some of the highlights are as follows:

Original Main Title Theme Music:

Feud: Capote vs. The Swans - Thomas Newman

Lessons in Chemistry - Carlos Rafael Rivera

Masters of the Air - Blake Neely

Palm Royale - Jeff Toyne

Shogun - Atticus Ross, Leopold Ross & Nick Chuba

Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score):

The Crown -  Sleep, Dearie Sleep - Martin Phipps

Mr. & Mrs. Smith - First Date - David Fleming

Only Murders in the Building - Sitzprobe - Siddhartha Khosla

Palm Royale - Maxine Saves a Cat - Jeff Toyne

Shogun - Servants Of Two Masters - Atticus Ross, Leopold Ross & Nick Chuba

Silo - Freedom Day - Atli Orvarsson

Slow Horses - Strange Games - Daniel Pemberton & Toydrum

Outstandig Music Composition for a Limited/Anthology Series, Movie or a Special (Original Dramatic Score):

All the Light We Cannot See - Episode 4 - James Newton Howard

Fargo - Blanket - Jeff Russo

Lawmen: Bass Reeves - Part I - Chanda Dancy

Lessons in Chemistry - Book of Calvin - Carlos Rafael Rivera

The Tattooist Of Auschwitz - Episode 1 - Kara Talve & Hans Zimmer

Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Score):

Albert Brooks: Defending My Life - Marc Shaiman

Beckham - Seeing Red - Anze Rozman & Camilo Forero

Jim Henson Idea Man - David Fleming

Planet Earth III - Extremes - Jacob Shea, Sara Barone & Hans Zimmer

Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed - Laura Karpman

Original Music Supervision:

Baby Reindeer - Episode 4 - Catherine Grieves

Fallout - The End - Trygge Toven

Fargo - The Tragedy of the Commons - Maggie Phillips

Mr. & Mrs. Smith - A Breakup - Jen Malone

Only Murders in the Building - Grab Your Hankies - Bruce Gilbert & Lauren Marie Mikus

True Detective: Night Country - Part 4 - Susan Jacobs

The 76th Emmy Awards is scheduled to air on September 15th. The Creative Arts Emmy Awards, which includes musical categories, will be given out over two nights on September 7th & 8th. To see a complete list of those nominated, visit Emmys.com.