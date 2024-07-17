The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced the nominees for the 2024 76th Emmy Awards. Some of the highlights are as follows:

Original Main Title Theme Music:
Feud: Capote vs. The Swans - Thomas Newman
Lessons in Chemistry - Carlos Rafael Rivera
Masters of the Air - Blake Neely
Palm Royale - Jeff Toyne
Shogun - Atticus Ross, Leopold Ross & Nick Chuba

Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score):
The Crown -  Sleep, Dearie Sleep - Martin Phipps
Mr. & Mrs. Smith - First Date - David Fleming
Only Murders in the Building - Sitzprobe - Siddhartha Khosla
Palm Royale - Maxine Saves a Cat - Jeff Toyne
Shogun - Servants Of Two Masters - Atticus Ross, Leopold Ross & Nick Chuba
Silo - Freedom Day - Atli Orvarsson
Slow Horses - Strange Games - Daniel Pemberton & Toydrum

Outstandig Music Composition for a Limited/Anthology Series, Movie or a Special (Original Dramatic Score):
All the Light We Cannot See - Episode 4 - James Newton Howard
Fargo - Blanket - Jeff Russo
Lawmen: Bass Reeves - Part I - Chanda Dancy
Lessons in Chemistry - Book of Calvin - Carlos Rafael Rivera
The Tattooist Of Auschwitz - Episode 1 - Kara Talve & Hans Zimmer

Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Score):
Albert Brooks: Defending My Life - Marc Shaiman
Beckham - Seeing Red - Anze Rozman & Camilo Forero
Jim Henson Idea Man - David Fleming
Planet Earth III - Extremes - Jacob Shea, Sara Barone & Hans Zimmer
Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed - Laura Karpman

Original Music Supervision:
Baby Reindeer - Episode 4 - Catherine Grieves
Fallout - The End - Trygge Toven
Fargo - The Tragedy of the Commons - Maggie Phillips
Mr. & Mrs. Smith - A Breakup - Jen Malone
Only Murders in the Building - Grab Your Hankies - Bruce Gilbert & Lauren Marie Mikus
True Detective: Night Country - Part 4 - Susan Jacobs

The 76th Emmy Awards is scheduled to air on September 15th. The Creative Arts Emmy Awards, which includes musical categories, will be given out over two nights on September 7th & 8th. To see a complete list of those nominated, visit Emmys.com.