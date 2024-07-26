Announced this week were new composer assignments for The Newton Brothers (Daredevil: Born Again), Lorne Balfe & Stuart Michael Thomas (The Cut) and Alberto Iglesias (The Room Next Door), among many others. For the full list of composer and music supervisor assignments from this week, click here.

Over 35 new soundtrack albums were released this week. Click here for the full schedule.

Opening in theaters nationwide this week are (with music by): Deadpool & Wolverine (Rob Simonsen) and The Fabulous Four (David Hirschfelder).

We are tracking song credits for the following new theatrical release:

- Deadpool & Wolverine (32 songs)

The following composers are celebrating their birthdays within the next week:

- Joseph Bishara (The Conjuring, Insidious) is turning 54 today.

- Richard Hartley (The Rocky Horror Picture Show, The Life and Death of Peter Sellers) is turning 80 on Sunday, July 28.

- Michael Penn (Masters of Sex, Boogie Nights) is turning 66 on Thursday, August 1.

- Antony Partos (Animal Kingdom, The Rover) is turning 56 on August 1.

- Martin Phipps (The Crown, Woman in Gold) is also turning 56 on August 1.