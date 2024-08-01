Platoon will release the original soundtrack for Apple Original Films' The Instigators, on Friday, August 2nd. The film features music from the accomplished Emmy winning film and TV composer Christophe Beck, who has defined the sound of iconic productions including Frozen, The Hangover franchise, The Muppets, Pitch Perfect, and the cult classic series Buffy The Vampire Slayer.

The Instigators stars Matt Damon (Rory) and Casey Affleck (Cobby) as reluctant partners: a desperate father and an ex-con thrown together to rob a corrupt politician's ill-gained earnings. But when the heist goes wrong, the two find themselves engulfed in a whirlwind of chaos, pursued not only by police but also by backward bureaucrats and vengeful crime bosses. Completely out of their depth, they convince Rory's therapist (Hong Chau) to join their riotous getaway through the city, where they must put aside their differences and work together to evade capture—or worse. Directed by Doug Liman and written by Chuck MacLean and Affleck, "The Instigators" also stars Michael Stuhlbarg, Paul Walter Hauser, Ving Rhames, Alfred Molina and Toby Jones, with Jack Harlow and Ron Perlman.

"'The Instigators was a joy to work on, being my fourth collaboration with Doug Liman," shares Beck. "The score features upright bass and a collection of eclectic percussion, as I wanted to craft a gritty, blue-collar score to complement the nature of Matt Damon's and Casey Affleck's characters. The upright bass and quirky percussion are the backbone of the Main Titles, providing a foundation from which the rest of the score draws inspiration."