Today, Milan Records and multimedia design collective EDGLRD announce the release of AGGRO DR1FT (Original Soundtrack) by Grammy-nominated producer and DJ AraabMuzik . Available digitally now, the album features original score music written by AraabMuzik for director Harmony Korine and EDGLRD's new film, a hallucinatory, infrared-lens-shot journey through the seedy underbelly of Miami Beach. A radical departure from the confines of traditional cinema, AGGRO DR1FT required a soundscape as unconventional as the project itself, prompting Korine to tap trailblazing producer and MPC maestro AraabMuzik for his first-ever feature film score. Featuring Jordi Molla and Travis Scott, AGGRO DR1FT is available to watch exclusively on EDGLRD.com.

Anchored by a palette of atmospheric synthwork, ambient choral vocals and dark, pulsating instrumentation, AraabMuzik has crafted an expansive soundscape that fully immerses viewers into the hyper-stylized world of AGGRO DR1FT. From the bombastic opening synths of "The Matrix" to the trance-infused "Devine," the score draws heavily fromAraabMuzik 's extensive EDM background, providing a captivating sonic continuity to the onscreen story.

Elsewhere, AraabMuzik infuses the score with echoes of classic film music tropes  from the spaghetti Western-inspired "Wild West Bill" to the soaring, action-packed orchestration of "The Apex"  mirroring the project's boundary-pushing experimentation in form. The resulting soundtrack manages to break through the onslaught of onscreen thermal imagery, heightening the overall sensory experience and becoming an integral part of the film's interactive nature.

Of the project, AraabMuzik says, "Collaborating with Harmony is always a vibe. We both have our own unique sound and vision and together, we push the boundaries of what's possible in music and film."

AraabMuzik joined EDGLRD for the film's unorthodox rollout, performing DJ sets alongside Korine at a string of international tour dates that featured a screening of the film plus musical performances and audiovisuals by EDGLRD. Kicking off with a Boiler Room event in Miami during Art Basel featuring Yung Lean, BLP Kosher, and Harmony Korine/EDGLRD, the tour made stops in Los Angeles, New York, London and Tokyo with performances from notable artists such as Arca, Evian Christ, Snow Strippers, and Two Shell.