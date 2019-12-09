The nominations for the 77th Golden Globe Awards were announced today. The nominees in film music related categories are as follows:

Best Original Score - Motion Picture:

Little Women - Alexandre Desplat

Joker - Hildur Gudnadottir

Marriage Story - Randy Newman

1917 - Thomas Newman

Motherless Brooklyn - Daniel Pemberton

Best Orginal Song - Motion Picture:

"Beautiful Ghosts" - Cats Songwriters: Andrew Lloyd Webber, Taylor Swift

"I'm Gonna Love Me Again" - Rocketman Songwriters: Elton John, Bernie Taupin

"Into the Unknown" - Frozen II Songwriters: Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez

"Spirit" - The Lion King Songwriters: Timothy McKenzie, Ilya Salmanzadeh, Beyoncé

"Stand Up" - Harriet Songwriters: Joshuah Brian Campbell, Cynthia Erivo



The Golden Globes will air live on NBC January 5, 2020. For further details on all of the nominees in each category, visit www.goldenglobes.com.