Golden Globe Nominations Announced
The nominations for the 77th Golden Globe Awards were announced today. The nominees in film music related categories are as follows:
Best Original Score - Motion Picture:
Little Women - Alexandre Desplat
Joker - Hildur Gudnadottir
Marriage Story - Randy Newman
1917 - Thomas Newman
Motherless Brooklyn - Daniel Pemberton
Best Orginal Song - Motion Picture:
"Beautiful Ghosts" - Cats Songwriters: Andrew Lloyd Webber, Taylor Swift
"I'm Gonna Love Me Again" - Rocketman Songwriters: Elton John, Bernie Taupin
"Into the Unknown" - Frozen II Songwriters: Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez
"Spirit" - The Lion King Songwriters: Timothy McKenzie, Ilya Salmanzadeh, Beyoncé
"Stand Up" - Harriet Songwriters: Joshuah Brian Campbell, Cynthia Erivo
The Golden Globes will air live on NBC January 5, 2020. For further details on all of the nominees in each category, visit www.goldenglobes.com.
