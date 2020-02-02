BAFTA Nominations Announced
JANUARY 7, 2020 | Submitted by Soundtrack.Net
The nominations for the 73rd British Academy Film Awards were announced today. The nominees in the film music related category are as follows:
Original Score:
1917 - Thomas Newman
Jojo Rabbit - Michael Giacchino
Joker - Hildur Gudnadottir
Little Women - Alexandre Desplat
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - John Williams
The British Academy Film Awards will be given out on February 2, 2020. For further details on all of the nominees in each category, visit www.bafta.org.
Recent News
- Jan 7BAFTA Nominations Announced
- Jan 5Hildur Gudnadottir, Elton John & Bernie Taupin Win Golden Globes
- Jan 3Weekly Roundup: January 3
- Dec 27Weekly Roundup: December 27
- Dec 27Hollywood Records/Fox Music Announce 'Spies in Disguise' Soundtrack
- Dec 20Weekly Roundup: December 20
- Dec 16Oscar Shortlists in Music Categories Announced
Newsletter
Enter your e-mail address to receive weekly soundtrack and film score news: