The nominations for the 73rd British Academy Film Awards were announced today. The nominees in the film music related category are as follows:

Original Score:

1917 - Thomas Newman

Jojo Rabbit - Michael Giacchino

Joker - Hildur Gudnadottir

Little Women - Alexandre Desplat

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - John Williams

The British Academy Film Awards will be given out on February 2, 2020. For further details on all of the nominees in each category, visit www.bafta.org.