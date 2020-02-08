The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the winners of The 92nd Academy Awards tonight. The nominees and winners in the music categories are as follows:

Best Original Score

Winner: Joker, Hildur Gudnadottir

Little Women, Alexandre Desplat

Marriage Story, Randy Newman

1917, Thomas Newman

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, John Williams



Best Original Song

"I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" from Toy Story 4, Music and Lyric by Randy Newman

Winner: "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" from Rocketman, Music by Elton John; Lyric by Bernie Taupin

"I'm Standing With You" from Breakthrough, Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

"Into the Unknown" from Frozen II, Music and Lyric by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

"Stand Up" from Harriet, Music and Lyric by Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo

The Oscars were held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. A complete list of nominees and the winners for all categories is available at oscar.go.com.