Announced this week were new composer assignments for Harry Gregson-Williams (Infinite), Nathan Barr (The Great) and Joseph Trapanese (Coffee & Kareem), among many others.

Over 15 new soundtrack albums were released this week.

The following composers are celebrating their birthdays within the next week:

- Angelo Badalamenti (Blue Velvet, Twin Peaks) is turning 83 on Sunday, March 22.

- Max Richter (The Leftovers, Mary Queen of Scots) is turning 54 on March 22.

- Michael Nyman (The Piano, Gattaca) is turning 76 on Monday, March 23.

- Trevor Jones (The Last of the Mohicans, The Dark Crystal) is turning 71 on March 23.

- Alan Silvestri (Back to the Future, Forrest Gump) is turning 70 on Thursday, March 26.