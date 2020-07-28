The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced the nominees for the 2020 72nd Emmy Awards. Some of the highlights are as follows:

Original Main Title Theme Music:

- Carnival Row (Nathan Barr)

- Defending Jacob (Olafur Arnalds

- Hollywood (Nathan Barr)

- Unorthodox (Antonio Gambale)

- Why We Hate (Laura Karpman)

- Wu-Tang: An American Saga (RZA)

Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score):

- The Crown  Aberfan  Martin Phipps

- Euphoria  Bonnie And Clyde  Labrinth

- The Mandalorian  Chapter 8: Redemption  Ludwig Goranssonl

- Ozark  All In  Danny Bensi & Saunder Jurriaans

- Succession  This Is Not For Tears  Nicholas Britell

Outstandig Music Composition for a Miniseries, Movie or a Special (Original Dramatic Score):

- Hollywood  Hooray For Hollywood: Part 2  Nathan Barr

- Little Fires Everywhere  The Spider Web  Mark Isham & Isabella Summers

- Mrs. America  Reagan  Kris Bowers

- Unorthodox  Part 1  Antonio Gambale

- Watchmen  It's Summer And We're Running Out Of Ice  Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross

Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Score):

Becoming  Kamasi Washington

Home  Maine  Amanda Jones

McMillions  Oceans  Pinar Toprak & Alex Kovacs

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness  Not Your Average Joe  Mark Mothersbaugh, John Enroth & Albert Fox

Why We Hate  Tools & Tactics  Laura Karpman

Original Music Supervision:

Better Call Saul  The Guy For This  Thomas Golubic

Euphoria  And Salt The Earth Behind You  Jen Malone & Adam Leber

Insecure  Lowkey Movin' On  Kier Lehman

Killing Eve  Nothing In This World Is Easy  Catherine Grieves & David Holmes

Stranger Things  Chapter Three: The Case Of The Missing Lifeguard  Nora Felder

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel  It's Comedy Or Cabbage  Robin Urdang, Amy Sherman-Palladino & Daniel Palladino

Watchmen  This Extraordinary Being  Liza Richardson

The 72nd Emmy Awards will be held on September 20th.The Creative Arts Emmy Awards, which includes musical categories over several nights earlier in September. To see a complete list of those nominated, visit Emmys.com.