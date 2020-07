The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced the nominees for the 2020 72nd Emmy Awards. Some of the highlights are as follows:

Original Main Title Theme Music:

- Carnival Row (Nathan Barr)

- Defending Jacob (Olafur Arnalds

- Hollywood (Nathan Barr)

- Unorthodox (Antonio Gambale)

- Why We Hate (Laura Karpman)

- Wu-Tang: An American Saga (RZA)

Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score):

- The Crown Aberfan Martin Phipps

- Euphoria Bonnie And Clyde Labrinth

- The Mandalorian Chapter 8: Redemption Ludwig Goranssonl

- Ozark All In Danny Bensi & Saunder Jurriaans

- Succession This Is Not For Tears Nicholas Britell

Outstandig Music Composition for a Miniseries, Movie or a Special (Original Dramatic Score):

- Hollywood Hooray For Hollywood: Part 2 Nathan Barr

- Little Fires Everywhere The Spider Web Mark Isham & Isabella Summers

- Mrs. America Reagan Kris Bowers

- Unorthodox Part 1 Antonio Gambale

- Watchmen It's Summer And We're Running Out Of Ice Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross

Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Score):

Becoming Kamasi Washington

Home Maine Amanda Jones

McMillions Oceans Pinar Toprak & Alex Kovacs

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness Not Your Average Joe Mark Mothersbaugh, John Enroth & Albert Fox

Why We Hate Tools & Tactics Laura Karpman

Original Music Supervision:

Better Call Saul The Guy For This Thomas Golubic

Euphoria And Salt The Earth Behind You Jen Malone & Adam Leber

Insecure Lowkey Movin' On Kier Lehman

Killing Eve Nothing In This World Is Easy Catherine Grieves & David Holmes

Stranger Things Chapter Three: The Case Of The Missing Lifeguard Nora Felder

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel It's Comedy Or Cabbage Robin Urdang, Amy Sherman-Palladino & Daniel Palladino

Watchmen This Extraordinary Being Liza Richardson

The 72nd Emmy Awards will be held on September 20th.The Creative Arts Emmy Awards, which includes musical categories over several nights earlier in September. To see a complete list of those nominated, visit Emmys.com.