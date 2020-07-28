The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced the nominees for the 2020 72nd Emmy Awards. Some of the highlights are as follows:

Original Main Title Theme Music:
- Carnival Row (Nathan Barr)
- Defending Jacob (Olafur Arnalds
- Hollywood (Nathan Barr)
- Unorthodox (Antonio Gambale)
- Why We Hate (Laura Karpman)
- Wu-Tang: An American Saga (RZA)

Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score):
- The Crown  Aberfan  Martin Phipps
- Euphoria  Bonnie And Clyde  Labrinth
- The Mandalorian  Chapter 8: Redemption  Ludwig Goranssonl
- Ozark  All In  Danny Bensi & Saunder Jurriaans
- Succession  This Is Not For Tears  Nicholas Britell

Outstandig Music Composition for a Miniseries, Movie or a Special (Original Dramatic Score):
- Hollywood  Hooray For Hollywood: Part 2  Nathan Barr
- Little Fires Everywhere  The Spider Web  Mark Isham & Isabella Summers
- Mrs. America  Reagan  Kris Bowers
- Unorthodox  Part 1  Antonio Gambale
- Watchmen  It's Summer And We're Running Out Of Ice  Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross

Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Score):
Becoming  Kamasi Washington
Home  Maine  Amanda Jones
McMillions  Oceans  Pinar Toprak & Alex Kovacs
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness  Not Your Average Joe  Mark Mothersbaugh, John Enroth & Albert Fox
Why We Hate  Tools & Tactics  Laura Karpman

Original Music Supervision:
Better Call Saul  The Guy For This  Thomas Golubic
Euphoria  And Salt The Earth Behind You  Jen Malone & Adam Leber
Insecure  Lowkey Movin' On  Kier Lehman
Killing Eve  Nothing In This World Is Easy  Catherine Grieves & David Holmes
Stranger Things  Chapter Three: The Case Of The Missing Lifeguard  Nora Felder
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel  It's Comedy Or Cabbage  Robin Urdang, Amy Sherman-Palladino & Daniel Palladino
Watchmen  This Extraordinary Being  Liza Richardson

The 72nd Emmy Awards will be held on September 20th.The Creative Arts Emmy Awards, which includes musical categories over several nights earlier in September. To see a complete list of those nominated, visit Emmys.com.