72nd Emmy Awards Nominations Announced
The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced the nominees for the 2020 72nd Emmy Awards. Some of the highlights are as follows:
Original Main Title Theme Music:
- Carnival Row (Nathan Barr)
- Defending Jacob (Olafur Arnalds
- Hollywood (Nathan Barr)
- Unorthodox (Antonio Gambale)
- Why We Hate (Laura Karpman)
- Wu-Tang: An American Saga (RZA)
Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score):
- The Crown Aberfan Martin Phipps
- Euphoria Bonnie And Clyde Labrinth
- The Mandalorian Chapter 8: Redemption Ludwig Goranssonl
- Ozark All In Danny Bensi & Saunder Jurriaans
- Succession This Is Not For Tears Nicholas Britell
Outstandig Music Composition for a Miniseries, Movie or a Special (Original Dramatic Score):
- Hollywood Hooray For Hollywood: Part 2 Nathan Barr
- Little Fires Everywhere The Spider Web Mark Isham & Isabella Summers
- Mrs. America Reagan Kris Bowers
- Unorthodox Part 1 Antonio Gambale
- Watchmen It's Summer And We're Running Out Of Ice Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross
Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Score):
Becoming Kamasi Washington
Home Maine Amanda Jones
McMillions Oceans Pinar Toprak & Alex Kovacs
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness Not Your Average Joe Mark Mothersbaugh, John Enroth & Albert Fox
Why We Hate Tools & Tactics Laura Karpman
Original Music Supervision:
Better Call Saul The Guy For This Thomas Golubic
Euphoria And Salt The Earth Behind You Jen Malone & Adam Leber
Insecure Lowkey Movin' On Kier Lehman
Killing Eve Nothing In This World Is Easy Catherine Grieves & David Holmes
Stranger Things Chapter Three: The Case Of The Missing Lifeguard Nora Felder
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel It's Comedy Or Cabbage Robin Urdang, Amy Sherman-Palladino & Daniel Palladino
Watchmen This Extraordinary Being Liza Richardson
The 72nd Emmy Awards will be held on September 20th.The Creative Arts Emmy Awards, which includes musical categories over several nights earlier in September. To see a complete list of those nominated, visit Emmys.com.
Related Titles
- Becoming (2020)
- Better Call Saul (2015) [TV Series]
- Carnival Row (2019) [TV Series]
- The Crown (2016) [TV Series]
- Defending Jacob (2020) [Miniseries]
- Euphoria (2019) [TV Series]
- Hollywood (2020) [TV Series]
- Home (2020) [TV Series]
- Insecure (2016) [TV Series]
- Killing Eve (2018) [TV Series]
- Little Fires Everywhere (2020) [Miniseries]
- The Mandalorian (2019) [TV Series]
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2017) [TV Series]
- McMillions (2020) [Miniseries]
- Mrs. America (2020) [Miniseries]
- Ozark (2017) [TV Series]
- Stranger Things (2016) [TV Series]
- Succession (2018) [TV Series]
- Tiger King (2020) [Miniseries]
- Unorthodox (2020) [Miniseries]
- Watchmen (2019) [TV Series]
- Why We Hate (2019) [Miniseries]
- Wu-Tang: An American Saga (2019) [Miniseries]
Related People
- Olafur Arnalds
- Nathan Barr
- Danny Bensi
- Kris Bowers
- Nicholas Britell
- John Enroth
- Nora Felder
- Albert Fox
- Antonio Gambale
- Thomas Golubic
- Catherine Grieves
- David Holmes
- Mark Isham
- Amanda Delores Patricia Jones
- Saunder Jurriaans
- Laura Karpman
- Alex Kovacs
- Labrinth
- Adam Leber
- Kier Lehman
- Jen Malone
- Mark Mothersbaugh
- Daniel Palladino
- Martin Phipps
- Trent Reznor
- Liza Richardson
- Atticus Ross
- RZA
- Amy Sherman-Palladino
- Isabella Summers
- Pinar Toprak
- Robin Urdang
- Kamasi Washington
