This week, the nominations for the 72nd Emmy Awards were announced. Check out the nominees in major music categories by clicking here. Congratulations to all the nominees.

Announced this week were new composer assignments for Ludovico Einaudi (Nomadland), Amie Doherty (Spirit Riding Free) and Guillaume Roussel (Black Beauty), among many others. For the full list of composer and music supervisor assignments from this week, click here.

Over 25 soundtrack albums were released this week. Click here for the full schedule.

The following composers are celebrating their birthdays within the next week:

- Michael Penn (Masters of Sex, Boogie Nights) is turning 62 tomorrow, August 1.

- Antony Partos (Animal Kingdom, The Rover) is turning 52 on August 1.

- Nathan Johnson (Looper, Brick) is turning 44 on Tuesday, August 4.

- Stuart Hancock (We're Going on a Bear Hunt, Atlantis) is turning 45 on Wednesday, August 5.

- Christopher Gunning (La Vie en Rose, Grace of Monaco) is turning 76 on August 5.

- Alan Howarth (Big Trouble in Little China, Escape from New York) is turning 72 on Thursday, August 6.