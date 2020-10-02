Announced this week were new composer assignments for Steven Price (Last Night in Soho), Aska Matsumiya (I'm Your Woman) and Rupert Gregson-Williams (Hubie Halloween), among many others. For the full list of composer and music supervisor assignments from this week, click here.

Over 30 new soundtrack albums were released this week. Click here for the full schedule.

The following composers are celebrating their birthdays within the next week:

- Nick Glennie-Smith (The Rock, The Man in the Iron Mask) is turning 69 tomorrow, October 3.

- Harold Faltermeyer (Bevery Hills Cop, Top Gun) is turning 68 on Monday, October 5.

- Alex Wurman (March of the Penguins, Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy) is turning 54 on October 5.

- Gabriel Yared (The English Patient, The Talented Mr. Ripley) is turning 71 on Wednesday, October 7.

- Marco Beltrami (Scream, Logan) is turning 54 on on October 7.

- Michael Abels (Get Out, Us) is turning 58 on Thursday, October 8.