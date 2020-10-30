Announced this week were new composer assignments for Lorne Balfe (Songbird), Laura Karpman (What If...?) and Cliff Martinez (The Wilds), among many others. For the full list of composer and music supervisor assignments from this week, click here.

Over 30 new soundtrack albums were released this week. Click here for the full schedule.

Opening in theaters nationwide this week is (with music by): Come Play (Roque Banos).

The following composers are celebrating their birthdays within the next week:

- Charles Fox (9 to 5, Short Circuit 2) is turning 80 today.

- John Scott (Shoot to Kill, Lionheart) is turning 90 on Sunday, November 1.

- Gary Yershon (Mr. Turner, Happy-Go-Lucky) is turning 66 on Monday, November 2.

- Daniel Pemberton (Steve Jobs, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) is turning 43 on Tuesday, November 3.

- Laurence Rosenthal (The Miracle Worker, The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles) is turning 94 on Wednesday, November 4.

- Jonny Greenwood (There Will Be Blood, Phantom Thread) is turning 49 on Thursday, November 5.