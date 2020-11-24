The nominations for the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards were announced today. The nominees in film music related categories are as follows:

Best Song Written for Motion Picture, Television or Other Visual Media:

"Beautiful Ghosts" - Cats Songwriters: Andrew Lloyd Webber & Taylor Swift

"Carried Me With You" - Onward Songwriters: Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth

"Into the Unknown" - Frozen 2 Songwriters: Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez

"No Time to Die" - No Time to Die Songwriters: Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas Baird O'Connell

"Stand Up" - Harriet Songwriters: Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media:

Ad Astra - Max Richteri

Becoming - Kamasi Washington

Joker - Hildur Gudnadottir

1917 - Thomas Newman

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - John Williams

Best Compilation Soundtrack Album for Visual Media:

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Bill & Ted Face the Music

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Frozen 2

Jojo Rabbit

The award ceremony will be held on January 31, 2021 in Los Angeles. For further information, including a complete list of nominees, visit grammy.com.