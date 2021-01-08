Announced this week were new composer assignments for Natalie Holt (Loki), Labrinth (Malcolm & Marie) and Owen Pallett (On the Count of Three), among many others. For the full list of composer and music supervisor assignments from this week, click here.

Over 20 new soundtrack albums were released this week. Click here for the full schedule.

The following composers are celebrating their birthdays within the next week:

- Carlo Siliotto (Instructions Not Included, Miracles from Heaven) is turning 71 on Sunday, January 10.

- Michael J. Lewis (The Medusa Touch, Theatre of Blood) is turning 82 on Monday, January 11.

- Bruno Coulais (Coraline, The Crimson Rivers) is turning 67 on Wednesday, January 13.

- Trevor Rabin (Remember the Titans, Armageddon) is also turning 67 on January 13.