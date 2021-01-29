Announced this week were new composer assignments for Jonny Greenwood (Spencer), Trevor Gureckis (Old) and Herdis Stefansdottir (Y: The Last Man), among many others. For the full list of composer and music supervisor assignments from this week, click here.

Over 25 new soundtrack albums were released this week. Click here for the full schedule.

Opening in theaters nationwide this week is (with music by): The Little Things (Thomas Newman).

The following composers are celebrating their birthdays within the next week:

- David Robbins (Dead Men Walking, Bob Roberts) is turning 66 today.

- Steve Bartek (Romy and Michele's High School Reunion, Novocaine) is turning 69 tomorrow, January 30.

- Philip Glass (The Hours, Kundun) is turning 84 on Sunday, January 31.

- Andrew Lockington (San Andreas, Journey to the Center of the Earth) is turning 47 on January 31.

- Jesper Kyd (Assassin's Creed, Hitman) is turning 49 on Wednesday, February 3.

- Don Davis (The Matrix, Jurassic Park III) is turning 64 on Thursday, February 4.