WaterTower Music is excited to release today Wonder Woman 1984 (Sketches From The Soundtrack)  a digital album featuring the music of Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer. This album comes on the heels of, and is a separate release from, Zimmer's Wonder Woman 1984 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), which saw the composer return to the DC Universe to unite with director Patty Jenkins. Zimmer created the music for Jenkins' action-packed superhero film Wonder Woman 1984, which stars Gal Gadot in the title role, and fast forwards to the 1980s as Wonder Woman's next big screen adventure finds her riding lightning across the sky, donning wings of gold, and chasing a dream while in pursuit of two new formidable foes: Max Lord and the Cheetah.

The release of Zimmer's music on Wonder Woman 1984 (Sketches From The Soundtrack) is distinct as it provides listeners the rare opportunity to hear music the iconic composer ideated en route to his final Wonder Woman 1984 score. Fans get a unique "behind the scenes" glimpse at Zimmer's musical creative sketchbook  the process, writing, ideas, and the production  via tracks that, although not utilized in the film in these arrangements, inform the final score. This album is a foretaste into an important component of the way Zimmer develops film music, which is not often made available to fans. Astute enthusiasts may hear elements within these 11 tracks that landed in the final score, via reinterpolations and/or shifts in production techniques.

Jenkins discussed her work with Zimmer, saying, "As someone I consider to be one of the most exceptional composers of all time, I was so thrilled to have Hans Zimmer return to the DC universe with me on Wonder Woman 1984. Not only did the film require the multiple themes that had to relate to the era of the 1980s, but on top of that, Diana, our Wonder Woman, was now unfolding into a much more complex character with many new subtle layers of emotion, most of which were radically different from the gorgeous original theme Hans had written for the Wonder Woman character. And Hans provided the most mind-blowing suites of themes for Wonder Woman to now use, all related to and unfolded from his original track. ans is the perfect collaborator for the score of this film. And Wonder Woman's world of music is now filled out into a thousand shades of emotion and story. We will all be hearing the themes of for many years to come."