The 63rd Grammy Awards are being held in Los Angeles today. The nominees and winners in the music categories are as follows:

Best Song Written for Motion Picture, Television or Other Visual Media:

"Beautiful Ghosts" - Cats Songwriters: Andrew Lloyd Webber & Taylor Swift

"Carried Me With You" - Onward Songwriters: Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth

"Into the Unknown" - Frozen 2 Songwriters: Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez

Winner: "No Time to Die" - No Time to Die Songwriters: Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas Baird O'Connell

"Stand Up" - Harriet Songwriters: Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media:

Ad Astra - Max Richteri

Becoming - Kamasi Washington

Winner: Joker - Hildur Gudnadottir

1917 - Thomas Newman

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - John Williams