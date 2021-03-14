'No Time to Die', 'Joker' & 'Jojo Rabbit' Win Grammy Awards Visual Media Categories
The 63rd Grammy Awards are being held in Los Angeles today. The nominees and winners in the music categories are as follows:
Best Song Written for Motion Picture, Television or Other Visual Media:
"Beautiful Ghosts" - Cats Songwriters: Andrew Lloyd Webber & Taylor Swift
"Carried Me With You" - Onward Songwriters: Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth
"Into the Unknown" - Frozen 2 Songwriters: Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez
Winner: "No Time to Die" - No Time to Die Songwriters: Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas Baird O'Connell
"Stand Up" - Harriet Songwriters: Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media:
Ad Astra - Max Richteri
Becoming - Kamasi Washington
Winner: Joker - Hildur Gudnadottir
1917 - Thomas Newman
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - John Williams
Best Compilation Soundtrack Album for Visual Media:
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Bill & Ted Face the Music
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
Frozen 2
Winner: Jojo Rabbit
