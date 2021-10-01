Announced this week were new composer assignments for Natalie Holt (Batgirl), George Fenton (Elizabeth) and Daniel Pemberton (Welcome to Earth), among many others. For the full list of composer and music supervisor assignments from this week, click here.

Over 30 new soundtrack albums were released this week. Click here for the full schedule.

Opening in theaters nationwide this week are (with music by): The Addams Family 2 (Mychael Danna & Jeff Danna), The Many Saints of Newark (no score) and Venom: Let There Be Carnage (Marco Beltrami).

We are tracking song credits for the following new theatrical release:

-Venom: Let There Be Carnage (13 songs)

The following composers are celebrating their birthdays within the next week:

- Elia Cmiral (Ronin, Stigmata) is turning 71 today.

- Nick Glennie-Smith (The Rock, The Man in the Iron Mask) is turning 70 on Sunday, October 3.

- Harold Faltermeyer (Bevery Hills Cop, Top Gun) is turning 69 on Tuesday, October 5.

- Alex Wurman (March of the Penguins, Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy) is turning 55 on October 5.

- Gabriel Yared (The English Patient, The Talented Mr. Ripley) is turning 72 on Thursday, October 7.

- Marco Beltrami (Scream, Logan) is turning 55 on October 7.