Announced this week were new composer assignments for Daniel Pemberton (Being the Ricardos), Alexandre Desplat (LEE) and Harry Gregson-Williams (Al Kameen - The Ambush), among many others. For the full list of composer and music supervisor assignments from this week, click here.

Over 35 new soundtrack albums were released this week. Click here for the full schedule.

Opening in theaters nationwide this week are (with music by): Dune (Hans Zimmer) and Ron's Gone Wrong (Henry Jackman).

We are tracking song credits for the following new theatrical release:

-Dune (5 songs)

The following composers are celebrating their birthdays within the next week:

- Marc Shaiman (A Few Good Men, Mary Poppins Returns) is turning 62 today.

- Graeme Revell (The Crow, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider) is turning 66 tomorrow, October 23.

- David Kitay (Ghost World, Look Who's Talking) is turning 60 tomorrow.

- Jonathan Wolff (Seinfeld, Will & Grace) is turning 63 tomorrow.