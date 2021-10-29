Announced this week were new composer assignments for Hans Zimmer (Dune: Part Two), Abel Korzeniowski (Emily) and Hans Zimmer & David Fleming (The Unforgivable), among many others. For the full list of composer and music supervisor assignments from this week, click here.

Over 25 new soundtrack albums were released this week. Click here for the full schedule.

Opening in theaters nationwide this week are (with music by): Antlers (Javier Navarrete), Last Night in Soho (Steven Price), A Mouthful of Air (John Gurtler & Jan Miserre) and My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission (Yuki Hayashi). Expanding nationwide from its limited release last week is The French Dispatch (Alexandre Desplat).

The following composers are celebrating their birthdays within the next week:

- Michael Wandmacher (Drive Angry, My Bloody Valentine 3D) is turning 54 today.

- Hummie Mann (Robin Hood: Men in Tights, Year of the Comet) is turning 66 today.

- Charles Fox (9 to 5, Short Circuit 2) is turning 81 tomorrow, October 30.

- John Scott (Shoot to Kill, Lionheart) is turning 91 on Monday, November 1.

- Gary Yershon (Mr. Turner, Happy-Go-Lucky) is turning 67 on Tuesday, November 2.

- Daniel Pemberton (Steve Jobs, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) is turning 44 on Wednesday, November 3.

- Laurence Rosenthal (The Miracle Worker, The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles) is turning 95 on Thursday, November 4.