The nominations for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards were announced today. The nominees in film music related categories are as follows:

Best Song Written for Motion Picture, Television or Other Visual Media:

"Agatha All Along" [From WandaVision: Episode 7] Songwriters: Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez

"All Eyes On Me" [From Inside] Songwriter: Bo Burnham

"All I Know So Far" [From P!NK: All I Know So Far] Songwriters: Alecia Moore, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul

"Fight For You" [From Judas And The Black Messiah] Songwriters: Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas

"Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)" [From Respect] Songwriters: Jamie Hartman, Jennifer Hudson & Carole King

"Speak Now" [From One Night in Miami] Songwriters: Sam Ashworth & Leslie Odom, Jr.

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media:

Bridgerton - Kris Bowers

Dune - Hans Zimmer

The Mandalorian: Season 2 - Vol. 2 (Chapters 13-16) - Ludwig Goransson

The Queen's Gambit - Carlos Rafael Rivera

Soul - Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross

Best Compilation Soundtrack Album for Visual Media:

Cruella

Dear Evan Hansen

In the Heights

One Night in Miami...

Respect

Schmigadoon! Episode 1

The United States vs. Billie Holiday

The award ceremony will be held on January 31, 2022 in Los Angeles. For further information, including a complete list of nominees, visit grammy.com.