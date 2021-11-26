This week, the Grammy Award nominations were announced. Check out the nominees in the categories "Best Song Written for Motion Picture, Television or Other Visual Media", "Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media" and "Best Compilation Soundtrack Album for Visual Media" by clicking here. Congratulations to all the nominees.

Announced this week were new composer assignments for Steve Jablonsky (DC League of Super-Pets), Lorne Balfe (Slingshot) and Mark Mancina (The Sea Beast), among many others. For the full list of composer and music supervisor assignments from this week, click here.

Over 25 new soundtrack albums were released this week. Click here for the full schedule.

Opening in theaters nationwide this week are (with music by): Encanto (Germaine Franco), House of Gucci (Harry Gregson-Williams) and Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (Mark Korven).

We are tracking song credits for the following new theatrical release:

-Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (8 songs)

The following composers are celebrating their birthdays within the next week:

- Randy Newman (Toy Story, The Natural) is turning 78 on Sunday, November 28.

- Heitor Pereira (Despicable Me, Minions) is turning 61 on Monday, November 29.

- Edward Artemev (Stalker, Solaris) is turning 84 on Tuesday, November 30.