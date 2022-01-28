Announced this week were new composer assignments for Michael Giacchino (Lightyear), Rob Simonsen (The Whale) and Marco Beltrami & Miles Hankins (No Exit), among many others. For the full list of composer and music supervisor assignments from this week, click here.

Over 30 new soundtrack albums were released this week. Click here for the full schedule.

We are tracking song credits for the following new streaming release:

-The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild (4 songs)

The following composers are celebrating their birthdays within the next week:

- David Robbins (Dead Men Walking, Bob Roberts) is turning 67 tomorrow, January 29.

- Steve Bartek (Romy and Michele's High School Reunion, Novocaine) is turning 70 on Sunday, January 30.

- Philip Glass (The Hours, Kundun) is turning 85 on Monday, January 31.

- Andrew Lockington (San Andreas, Journey to the Center of the Earth) is turning 48 on January 31.

- Jesper Kyd (Assassin's Creed, Hitman) is turning 50 on Thursday, February 3.