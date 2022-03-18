Announced this week were new composer assignments for Daniel Pemberton (Enola Holmes 2), Orbital (The Pentaverate) and Danny Bensi & Saunder Jurriaans (Outer Range), among many others. For the full list of composer and music supervisor assignments from this week, click here.

Over 30 new soundtrack albums were released this week. Click here for the full schedule.

Opening in theaters nationwide this week are (with music by): The Outfit (Alexandre Desplat), Umma (Roque Banos) and X (Tyler Bates & Chelsea Wolfe).

We are tracking song credits for the following new theatrical and streaming release:

-The Outfit (No songs)

-X (20 songs)

The following composers are celebrating their birthdays within the next week:

- Guillaume Roussel (3 Days to Kill, Black Beauty) is turning 42 today.

- Clinton Shorter (District 9, 2 Guns) is turning 51 today.

- Anthony Marinelli (15 Minutes, Young Guns) is turning 63 tomorrow, March 19.

- Angelo Badalamenti (Blue Velvet, Twin Peaks) is turning 85 on Tuesday, March 22.

- Max Richter (The Leftovers, Mary Queen of Scots) is turning 56 on March 22.

- Michael Nyman (The Piano, Gattaca) is turning 78 on Wednesday, March 23.

- Trevor Jones (The Last of the Mohicans, The Dark Crystal) is turning 73 on March 23.