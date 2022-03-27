The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the winners of The 94th Academy Awards tonight. The nominees and winners in the music categories are as follows:

Best Original Score

Don't Look Up, Nicholas Britell

Winner: Dune, Hans Zimmer

Encanto, Germaine Franco

Parallel Mothers, Alberto Iglesias

The Power of the Dog, Jonny Greenwood



Best Original Song

"Be Alive" from King Richard; Music and Lyric by DIXSON and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

"Dos Oruguitas" from Encanto; Music and Lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda

"Down to Joy" from Belfast; Music and Lyric by Van Morrison

Winner: "No Time to Die" from No Time to Die; Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell

"Somehow You Do" from Four Good Days; Music and Lyric by Diane Warren



The Oscars were held at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland in Hollywood. A complete list of nominees and the winners for all categories is available at oscar.go.com.