Hans Zimmer, Billie Eilish & Finneas Win Academy Awards
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the winners of The 94th Academy Awards tonight. The nominees and winners in the music categories are as follows:
Best Original Score
Don't Look Up, Nicholas Britell
Winner: Dune, Hans Zimmer
Encanto, Germaine Franco
Parallel Mothers, Alberto Iglesias
The Power of the Dog, Jonny Greenwood
Best Original Song
"Be Alive" from King Richard; Music and Lyric by DIXSON and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter
"Dos Oruguitas" from Encanto; Music and Lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda
"Down to Joy" from Belfast; Music and Lyric by Van Morrison
Winner: "No Time to Die" from No Time to Die; Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell
"Somehow You Do" from Four Good Days; Music and Lyric by Diane Warren
The Oscars were held at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland in Hollywood. A complete list of nominees and the winners for all categories is available at oscar.go.com.
