The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the winners of The 94th Academy Awards tonight. The nominees and winners in the music categories are as follows:

Best Original Score
Don't Look Up, Nicholas Britell
Winner: Dune, Hans Zimmer
Encanto, Germaine Franco
Parallel Mothers, Alberto Iglesias
The Power of the Dog, Jonny Greenwood

Best Original Song
"Be Alive" from King Richard; Music and Lyric by DIXSON and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter
"Dos Oruguitas" from Encanto; Music and Lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda
"Down to Joy" from Belfast; Music and Lyric by Van Morrison
Winner: "No Time to Die" from No Time to Die; Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell
"Somehow You Do" from Four Good Days; Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

The Oscars were held at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland in Hollywood. A complete list of nominees and the winners for all categories is available at oscar.go.com.