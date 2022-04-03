The 64th Grammy Awards are being held in Las Vegas today. The nominees and winners in the music categories are as follows:

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media:

Bridgerton - Kris Bowers

Dune - Hans Zimmer

The Mandalorian: Season 2 - Vol. 2 (Chapters 13-16) - Ludwig Goransson

Winner: The Queen's Gambit - Carlos Rafael Rivera

Winner: Soul - Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross

Best Compilation Soundtrack Album for Visual Media:

Cruella

Dear Evan Hansen

In the Heights

One Night in Miami...

Respect

Schmigadoon! Episode 1

Winner: The United States vs. Billie Holiday