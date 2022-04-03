'The Queen's Gambit', 'Soul' & 'The United States vs. Billie Holiday' Win Grammy Awards Visual Media Categories
The 64th Grammy Awards are being held in Las Vegas today. The nominees and winners in the music categories are as follows:
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media:
Bridgerton - Kris Bowers
Dune - Hans Zimmer
The Mandalorian: Season 2 - Vol. 2 (Chapters 13-16) - Ludwig Goransson
Winner: The Queen's Gambit - Carlos Rafael Rivera
Winner: Soul - Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross
Best Compilation Soundtrack Album for Visual Media:
Cruella
Dear Evan Hansen
In the Heights
One Night in Miami...
Respect
Schmigadoon! Episode 1
Winner: The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Best Song Written for Motion Picture, Television or Other Visual Media:
"Agatha All Along" [From WandaVision: Episode 7] Songwriters: Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez
Winner: "All Eyes On Me" [From Inside] Songwriter: Bo Burnham
"All I Know So Far" [From P!NK: All I Know So Far] Songwriters: Alecia Moore, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul
"Fight For You" [From Judas And The Black Messiah] Songwriters: Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas
"Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)" [From Respect] Songwriters: Jamie Hartman, Jennifer Hudson & Carole King
"Speak Now" [From One Night in Miami] Songwriters: Sam Ashworth & Leslie Odom, Jr.
- Apr 8Netflix Announces 'Return to Space' Soundtrack
- Apr 8'Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber' Soundtrack Album Released
- Apr 8Weekly Roundup: April 8
- Apr 8WaterTower Music Announces 'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore' Soundtrack Album
- Apr 3'The Queen's Gambit', 'Soul' & 'The United States vs. Billie Holiday' Win Grammy Awards Visual Media Categories
- Apr 1Weekly Roundup: April 1
- Mar 27Hans Zimmer, Billie Eilish & Finneas Win Academy Awards
Enter your e-mail address to receive weekly soundtrack and film score news: