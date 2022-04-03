The 64th Grammy Awards are being held in Las Vegas today. The nominees and winners in the music categories are as follows:

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media:
Bridgerton - Kris Bowers
Dune - Hans Zimmer
The Mandalorian: Season 2 - Vol. 2 (Chapters 13-16) - Ludwig Goransson
Winner: The Queen's Gambit - Carlos Rafael Rivera
Winner: Soul - Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross

Best Compilation Soundtrack Album for Visual Media:
Cruella
Dear Evan Hansen
In the Heights
One Night in Miami...
Respect
Schmigadoon! Episode 1
Winner: The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Best Song Written for Motion Picture, Television or Other Visual Media:
"Agatha All Along" [From WandaVision: Episode 7] Songwriters: Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez
Winner: "All Eyes On Me" [From Inside] Songwriter: Bo Burnham
"All I Know So Far" [From P!NK: All I Know So Far] Songwriters: Alecia Moore, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul
"Fight For You" [From Judas And The Black Messiah] Songwriters: Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas
"Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)" [From Respect] Songwriters: Jamie Hartman, Jennifer Hudson & Carole King
"Speak Now" [From One Night in Miami] Songwriters: Sam Ashworth & Leslie Odom, Jr.