Cristobal Tapia de Veer & Theodore Shapiro Win Big at Emmy Awards
The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced the first winners of the 2022 74th Emmy Awards. Some of the highlights are as follows:
Original Main Title Theme Music:
- Loki Natalie Holt
- Only Murders in the Building Siddhartha Khosla
- Severance Theodore Shapiro
- Squid Game Jaeil Jung
- WINNER: The White Lotus Cristobal Tapia de Veer
Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score):
- The Flight Attendant The Reykjavík Ice Sculpture Festival Is Lovely This Time Of Year Blake Neely
- Loki Glorious Purpose Natalie Holt
- Only Murders in the Building The Boy From 6B Siddhartha Khosla
- Schmigadoon! Schmigadoon! Christopher Willis
- WINNER: Severance The Way We Are Theodore Shapiro
- Succession Chiantishire Nicholas Britell
Outstandig Music Composition for a Miniseries, Movie or a Special (Original Dramatic Score):
- 1883 1883 Brian Tyler & Breton Vivian
- Moon Knight Asylum Hesham Nazih
- Station Eleven Unbroken Circle Dan Romer
- A Very British Scandal Episode 1 Nathan Barr
- WINNER: The White Lotus Mysterious Monkeys Cristobal Tapia de Veer
Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Score):
- 14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible Nainita Desai
- WINNER: Lucy and Desi David Schwartz
- Return to Space Mychael Danna & Harry Gregson-Williams
- They Call Me Magic Earvin Terence Blanchard
- The Tinder Swindler Jessica Jones
Original Music Supervision:
- Better Call Saul Black And Blue Thomas Golubic
- Euphoria Trying To Get To Heaven Before They Close The Door Jen Malone & Adam Leber
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel How Do You Get To Carnegie Hall? Robin Urdang
- Ozark The Cousin Of Death Gabe Hilfer
- WINNER: Stranger Things Chapter Four: Dear Billy Nora Felder
- The White Lotus Departures Janet Lopez
The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards will be held on Monday, September 12th at the Microsoft Theatre L.A. LIVE. The Creative Arts Emmy Awards, which includes the music categories, were held today and yesterday at the same location. To see a complete list of those nominated, visit Emmys.com.
- Sep 5Cristobal Tapia de Veer & Theodore Shapiro Win Big at Emmy Awards
- Sep 2Weekly Roundup: September 2
- Aug 30'Love in the Villa' Soundtrack Release Announced
- Aug 26Weekly Roundup: August 26
- Aug 26Milan Records Announces 'Three Thousand Years of Longing' Soundtrack
- Aug 19Weekly Roundup: August 19
- Aug 19Node Records Announces ' The Comeback Trail' Soundtrack
Enter your e-mail address to receive weekly soundtrack and film score news: