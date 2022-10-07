Disney Music Announces 'Werewolf by Night' Soundtrack
In his directorial debut, Oscar-winning composer of Up and other Pixar favorites, longtime Marvel Studios collaborator Michael Giacchino directs Werewolf by Night. Giacchino, who also composed and produced the music for the Special Presentation, has scored such films as Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder and Doctor Strange, as well as Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far from Home and Spider-Man: No Way Home. Marvel Studios' Werewolf By Night is now streaming only on Disney+.
Giacchino, who admits that he is a Werewolf by Night comics fan (and still has all his comics), was excited to bring Jack Russell to the screen. "With my love for the Universal films of the '30s, the Hammer Horror films right into Sam Rami's Evil Dead, Werewolf by Night is a giant mashup love letter to those movies that I absolutely loved and devoured while growing up."
Giacchino has a classic approach to horror, believing, "Horror is all about what you don't know and what you think is about to happen or what you think you see or what you think you hear. I am trying to use that for us as much as possible. That was the goal from day one on this project."
