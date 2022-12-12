The nominations for the 80th Golden Globe Awards were announced today. The nominees in film music related categories are as follows:

Best Original Score - Motion Picture:

Babylon - Justin Hurwitz

The Banshees of Inisherin - Carter Burwell

The Fabelmans - John Williams

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio - Alexandre Desplat

Women Talking - Hildur Gudnadottir

Best Orginal Song - Motion Picture:

"Carolina" - Where the Crawdads Sing Songwriter: Taylor Swift

"Ciao Papa" - Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio Songwriters: Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, Guillermo del Toro

"Hold My Hand" - Top Gun: Maverick Songwriters: Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice

"Lift Me Up" - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Songwriters: Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson

"Naatu Naatu" - RRR Songwriters: M.M. Keeravani, Kala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj



The Golden Globes will air live on NBC January 10, 2023. For further details on all of the nominees in each category, visit www.goldenglobes.com.