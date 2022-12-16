This week, the Golden Globe Awards nominations were announced. Check out the nominees in the film music-related categories by clicking here. Congratulations to all the nominees.

Announced this week were new composer assignments for Fernando Velazquez (Mummies), Heather McIntosh (Cat Person) and Will Bates (Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches), among many others. For the full list of composer and music supervisor assignments from this week, click here.

Over 35 new soundtrack albums were released this week. Click here for the full schedule.

Opening in theaters nationwide this week is (with music by): Avatar: The Way of Water (Simon Franglen).

We are tracking song credits for the following new theatrical release:

- Avatar: The Way of Water (2 songs)

The following composers are celebrating their birthdays within the next week:

- Craig Safan (The Last Starfighter, A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master) is turning 74 tomorrow, December 17.

- Walter Murphy (Ted, Family Guy) is turning 70 on Monday, December 19.

- David Michael Frank (Hard to Kill, Out for Justice) is turning 74 on Wednesday, December 21.