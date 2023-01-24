Academy Awards Nominations Announced
This morning, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the nominations for The 95th Academy Awards. The nominees in the music categories are as follows:
Best Original Score
All Quiet on the Western Front, Volker Bertelmann
Babylon, Justin Hurwitz
The Banshees of Inisherin, Carter Burwell
Everything Everywhere All at Once, Son Lux
The Fabelmans, John Williams
Best Original Song
"Applause" from Tell It Like a Woman; Music and Lyric by Diane Warren
"Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick; Music and Lyric by Lady Gaga and BloodPop
"Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; Music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson; Lyric by Tems and Ryan Coogler
"Naatu Naatu" from RRR; Music by M.M. Keeravani; Lyric by Chandrabose]
"This Is A Life" from Everything Everywhere All at Once; Music by Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski; Lyric by Ryan Lott and David Byrne
The Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby® Theatre at Hollywood & Highland in Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and in more than 200 territories worldwide. A complete list of nominees for all categories is available at oscars.org.
- Jan 24Academy Awards Nominations Announced
- Jan 2313th Annual Guild of Music Supervisors Awards Nominations Announced
- Jan 20Weekly Roundup: January 20
- Jan 20Sony Masterworks Announces 'Missing' Soundtrack
- Jan 13Weekly Roundup: January 13
- Jan 10Justin Hurwitz, M.M. Keeravani, Kala Bhairava & Rahul Sipligunj Win Golden Globes
- Jan 6Milan Records Announces 'Copenhagen Cowboy' Soundtrack
Enter your e-mail address to receive weekly soundtrack and film score news: