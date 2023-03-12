The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the winners of The 95th Academy Awards tonight. The nominees and winners in the music categories are as follows:

Best Original Score

Winner: All Quiet on the Western Front, Volker Bertelmann

Babylon, Justin Hurwitz

The Banshees of Inisherin, Carter Burwell

Everything Everywhere All at Once, Son Lux

The Fabelmans, John Williams



Best Original Song

"Applause" from Tell It Like a Woman; Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

"Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick; Music and Lyric by Lady Gaga and BloodPop

"Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; Music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson; Lyric by Tems and Ryan Coogler

Winner: "Naatu Naatu" from RRR; Music by M.M. Keeravani; Lyric by Chandrabose

"This Is A Life" from Everything Everywhere All at Once; Music by Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski; Lyric by Ryan Lott and David Byrne



The Oscars were held at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland in Hollywood. A complete list of nominees and the winners for all categories is available at oscar.go.com.