Volker Bertelmann, M.M. Keeravani & Chandrabose Win Academy Awards
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the winners of The 95th Academy Awards tonight. The nominees and winners in the music categories are as follows:
Best Original Score
Winner: All Quiet on the Western Front, Volker Bertelmann
Babylon, Justin Hurwitz
The Banshees of Inisherin, Carter Burwell
Everything Everywhere All at Once, Son Lux
The Fabelmans, John Williams
Best Original Song
"Applause" from Tell It Like a Woman; Music and Lyric by Diane Warren
"Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick; Music and Lyric by Lady Gaga and BloodPop
"Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; Music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson; Lyric by Tems and Ryan Coogler
Winner: "Naatu Naatu" from RRR; Music by M.M. Keeravani; Lyric by Chandrabose
"This Is A Life" from Everything Everywhere All at Once; Music by Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski; Lyric by Ryan Lott and David Byrne
The Oscars were held at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland in Hollywood. A complete list of nominees and the winners for all categories is available at oscar.go.com.
Related Titles
Related People
- Mar 12Volker Bertelmann, M.M. Keeravani & Chandrabose Win Academy Awards
- Mar 10Weekly Roundup: March 10
- Mar 613th Guild of Music Supervisors Awards Winners Announced
- Mar 3Weekly Roundup: March 3
- Mar 3Hollywood Records Announces 'The Orville: New Horizons' Soundtrack
- Feb 27Milan Records Announces Soundtrack Album for HBO's 'The Last of Us'
- Feb 24Weekly Roundup: February 24
Enter your e-mail address to receive weekly soundtrack and film score news: