Announced this week were new composer assignments for Kevin Kiner (Ahsoka), Mica Levi (The Zone of Interest) and Raffertie (The Continental), among many others. For the full list of composer and music supervisor assignments from this week, click here.

Over 30 new soundtrack albums were released this week. Click here for the full schedule.

Opening in theaters nationwide this weekend are (with music by): Mafia Mamma (Alex Heffes), Nefarious (Bryan E. Miller), The Pope's Exorcist (Jed Kurzel), Renfield (Marco Beltrami), Suzume (Radwimps & Kazuma Jinnouchi) and Sweetwater (Jeff Cardoni & Martin Guigui).

The following composers are celebrating their birthdays within the next week:

- David Bell (Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Enterprise) is turning 69 on Monday, April 17.

- Jan Hammer (Miami Vice, Dark Angel) is turning 75 on April 17.

- Andrew Powell (Ladyhawke, Rocket Gibraltar) is turning 74 on Tuesday, April 18.

- Thomas Wander (2012, Independence Day: Resurgence) is turning 50 on Wednesday, April 19.