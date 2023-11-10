Announced this week were new composer assignments for Dominic Lewis & Guillaume Roussel (Lift), Hannes De Maeyer (The Couple Next Door) and Kevin Lax & Robert Lydecker (Orion and the Dark), among many others. For the full list of composer and music supervisor assignments from this week, click here.

Over 30 new soundtrack albums were released this week. Click here for the full schedule.

Opening in theaters nationwide this week are (with music by): It's a Wonderful Knife (Russ Howard III), Journey to Bethlehem (Adam Anders, Peer Astrom & Nikki Anders) and The Marvels (Laura Karpman). Expanding nationwide from its limited release last month is The Holdovers (Mark Orton).

We are tracking song credits for the following new theatrical release:

- Dream Scenario (4 songs)

The following composers are celebrating their birthdays within the next week:

- Julian Wass (Blue Jay, Hit & Run) is turning 42 today.

- Diego Navarro (Passage to Dawn, Capture the Flag) is turning 51 on Monday, November 13.

- Wendy Carlos (The Shining, Tron) is turning 84 on Tuesday, November 14.

- Jean-Claude Petit (Jean de Florette, Cyrano de Bergerac) is turning 80 on November 14.

- Stuart A. Staples (High Life, Let the Sunshine In) is turning 58 on November 14.