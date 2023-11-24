Announced this week were new composer assignments for Johan Soderqvist (Madame Web), David Fleming (Damsel) and Nathan Matthew David & Nick Lee (The Brothers Sun), among many others. For the full list of composer and music supervisor assignments from this week, click here.

Over 30 new soundtrack albums were released this week. Click here for the full schedule.

Opening in theaters nationwide this week are (with music by): Napoleon (Martin Phipps) and Wish (Dave Metzger (score), Julia Michaels & Benjamin Rice (songs)). Expanding nationwide from its limited release last week is Saltburn (Anthony Willis).

We are tracking song credits for the following new theatrical release:

- Wish (9 songs)

The following composers are celebrating their birthdays within the next week:

- Pino Donaggio (Carrie, Body Double) is turning 82 today.

- Randy Newman (Toy Story, The Natural) is turning 80 on Tuesday, November 28.

- Heitor Pereira (Despicable Me, Minions) is turning 63 on Wednesday, November 29.