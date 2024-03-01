Announced this week were new composer assignments for Blake Neely (The Girls on the Bus), Batu Sener (Better Man) and Marco Beltrami & Miles Hankins (Apples Never Fall), among many others. For the full list of composer and music supervisor assignments from this week, click here.

Over 25 new soundtrack albums were released this week. Click here for the full schedule.

Opening in theaters nationwide this week is (with music by): Dune: Part Two (Hans Zimmer).

We are tracking song credits for the following new theatrical release:

- Dune: Part Two (3 songs)

The following composers are celebrating their birthdays within the next week:

- Laura Karpman (American Fiction, The Marvels) is turning 65 today.

- Jeff Rona (White Squall, Exit Wounds) is turning 67 on Sunday, March 3

- Lee Holdridge (Moonlighting, The Mists of Avalon) is turning 80 on March 3.

- John Murphy (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3), The Suicide Squad, is turning 59 on Monday, March 4.

- Robert Folk (Police Academy, Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls) is turning 75 on Tuesday, March 5.

- Lucas Vidal (Fast & Furious 6, The Raven) is turning 40 on Wednesday, March 6.