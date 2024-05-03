Announced this week were new composer assignments for Alan Silvestri (The Electric State), Tom Howe (Summer Camp) and Danny Bensi & Saunder Jurriaans (Presumed Innocent), among many others. For the full list of composer and music supervisor assignments from this week, click here.

Over 35 new soundtrack albums were released this week. Click here for the full schedule.

Opening in theaters nationwide this week are (with music by): The Fall Guy (Dominic Lewis), Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace (25th Anniversary Re-Release) (John Williams) and Tarot (Joseph Bishara).

We are tracking song credits for the following new theatrical releases:

- The Fall Guy (18 songs)

- Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace (25th Anniversary Re-Release) (No songs)

The following composers are celebrating their birthdays within the next week:

- Stephen Warbeck (Shakespeare in Love, Quills) is turning 71 today.

- Anne Dudley (The Full Monty, American History X) is turning 68 on Tuesday, May 7

- Brian Tyler (Furious 7, Iron Man 3) is turning 52 on Wednesday, May 8.

- Bruce Rowland (The Man from Snowy River, Lightning Jack) is turning 82 on Thursday, May 9.