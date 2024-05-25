Richard M. Sherman, half of the Academy Award-winning songwriting team of the Sherman Brothers (with his late brother, Robert B. Sherman), passed away today at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Beverly Hills, due to age-related illness. He was 95 years old.

One of the most prolific composer-lyricists in the history of family entertainment, Richard garnered nine Academy Award nominations (winning two Oscars for his work on the 1964 classic Mary Poppins), won three Grammy Awards, and received 24 gold and platinum albums over the course of his 65 year career. His career ran the gamut from the early days of rock n' roll (with such hits as "You're Sixteen") and television to Broadway and Hollywood.

Richard is survived by his wife of 66 years, Elizabeth; son Gregory and grandsons William and Matthew; daughter Victoria Wolf, son-in-law Doug Wolf, and grandchildren Mandy and Anthony. He is also survived by his daughter from a previous marriage, Lynda Rothstein, as well as her two children and three grandchildren. A private funeral is scheduled to take place Friday, May 31, at Hillside Memorial Park and Mortuary in Los Angeles. Plans for a celebration of life will be announced at a later date.