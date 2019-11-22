This week, the Grammy Awards nominations were announced. Check out the nominees in the film music-related categories by clicking here. Congratulations to all the nominees.

Announced this week were new composer assignments for Brian Tyler (Clouds), Danny Bensi & Saunder Jurriaans (The Devil All the Time) and Isobel Waller-Bridge (Emma), among many others. For the full list of composer and music supervisor assignments from this week, click here.

Over 40 soundtrack albums were released this week. Click here for the full schedule.

Opening in theaters nationwide this week are (with music by): 21 Bridges (Henry Jackman & Alex Belcher), A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (Nate Heller) and Frozen II (Christophe Beck).

We are tracking song credits for the following new theatrical releases:

-21 Bridges (2 songs)

-A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (23 songs)

-Frozen II (12 songs)

-Age Out (Friday's Child) (13 song)

-The Courier (5 songs)

-Dark Waters (13 songs)

-When Lambs Become Lions (3 songs)

The following composers are celebrating their birthdays within the next week:

- Fernando Velazquez (The Impossible, Mama) is turning 43 today.

- Jean-Michel Bernard (Be Kind Rewind, The Science of Sleep) is turning 58 tomorrow, November 23.

- Pino Donaggio (Carrie, Body Double) is turning 78 on Sunday, November 24.

- Randy Newman (Toy Story, The Natural) is turning 76 on Thursday, November 28.