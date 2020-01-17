Academy Award Nominations were announced this week honoring the best achievements in motion pictures in 2019—including the Original Score and Original Song categories. For the list of music-related nominations, click here.

Announced this week were new composer assignments for Alexandre Desplat (Black Widow), Henry Jackman (Cherry) and John Debney (I Still Believe), among many others. For the full list of composer and music supervisor assignments from this week, click here.

Over 25 new soundtrack albums were released this week. Click here for the full schedule.

Opening in theaters nationwide this week are (with music by): Bad Boys for Life (Lorne Balfe), Dolittle (Danny Elfman) and Weathering with You (Radwimps).

We are tracking song credits for the following new theatrical releases:

-Bad Boys for Life (26 songs)

-Dolittle (1 song)

The following composers are celebrating their birthdays within the next week:

- Ryuichi Sakamoto (The Revenant, The Last Emperor) is turning 68 today.

- Pedro Bromfman (RoboCop, Narcos) is turning 44 on Monday, January 20.

- John Beal (The Funhouse, Killer Party) is turning 73 on Tuesday, January 21.

- Velton Ray Bunch (Quantum Leap, Star Trek: Enterprise) is turning 72 on Wednesday, January 22.

- David Arnold (Independence Day, Casino Royale) is turning 58 on Thursday, January 23.

- Dick DeBenedictis (Columbo, Matlock) is turning 83 on January 23.