The 62nd Grammy Awards are being held in Los Angeles today. The nominees and winners in the music categories are as follows:

Best Song Written for Motion Picture, Television or Other Visual Media:

"The Ballad of the Lonesome Cowboy" - Toy Story 4 Songwriter: Randy Newman

"Girl in the Movies" - Dumplin' Songwriters: Dolly Parton & Linda Perry

Winner: "I'll Never Love Again (Film Version)" - A Star Is Born Songwriters: Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Aaron Raitiere

"Spirit" - The Lion King Songwriters: Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Timothy McKenzie & Ilya Salmanzade

"Suspirium" - Suspiria Songwriter: Thom Yorke

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media:

Avengers: Endgame - Alan Silvestri

Winner: Chernobyl - Hildur Gudnadottir

Game of Thrones: Season 8 - Ramin Djawadi

The Lion King - Hans Zimmer

Mary Poppins Returns - Marc Shaiman

Best Compilation Soundtrack Album for Visual Media:

The Lion King: The Songs

Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Rocketman

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Winner: A Star Is Born

Also honored was John Williams who received his 25th Grammy Award for his Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Symphonic Suite in the "Best Instrumental Composition" category.