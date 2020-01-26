'A Star Is Born' & 'Chernobyl' Win Film/TV Music Categories at Grammy Awards
The 62nd Grammy Awards are being held in Los Angeles today. The nominees and winners in the music categories are as follows:
Best Song Written for Motion Picture, Television or Other Visual Media:
"The Ballad of the Lonesome Cowboy" - Toy Story 4 Songwriter: Randy Newman
"Girl in the Movies" - Dumplin' Songwriters: Dolly Parton & Linda Perry
Winner: "I'll Never Love Again (Film Version)" - A Star Is Born Songwriters: Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Aaron Raitiere
"Spirit" - The Lion King Songwriters: Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Timothy McKenzie & Ilya Salmanzade
"Suspirium" - Suspiria Songwriter: Thom Yorke
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media:
Avengers: Endgame - Alan Silvestri
Winner: Chernobyl - Hildur Gudnadottir
Game of Thrones: Season 8 - Ramin Djawadi
The Lion King - Hans Zimmer
Mary Poppins Returns - Marc Shaiman
Best Compilation Soundtrack Album for Visual Media:
The Lion King: The Songs
Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Rocketman
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Winner: A Star Is Born
Also honored was John Williams who received his 25th Grammy Award for his Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Symphonic Suite in the "Best Instrumental Composition" category.
