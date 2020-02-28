Announced this week were new composer assignments for Steve Jablonsky (Red Notice), Charlie Clouser (Spiral) and David Buckley (The Wheel of Time), among many others. For the full list of composer and music supervisor assignments from this week, click here.

Opening in theaters nationwide this week is (with music by): The Invisible Man (Benjamin Wallfisch) and My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising (Yuki Hayashi). Expanding nationwide from its limited release last week is Impractical Jokers: The Movie (Leo Birenberg & Zach Robinson).

-The Invisible Man (3 songs)

The following composers are celebrating their birthdays within the next week:

- Mica Levi (Jackie, Under the Skin) is turning 33 today.

- Edward Shearmur (Charlie's Angels, Cruel Intentions) is turning 54 today.

- Charles Bernstein (A Nightmare on Elm Street, Cujo) is turning 77 today.

- Laura Karpman (Paris Can Wait, Black Nativity) is turning 61 on Sunday, March 1.

- Jeff Rona (White Squall, Exit Wounds) is turning 63 on Tuesday, March 3.

- Lee Holdridge (Moonlighting], The Mists of Avalon) is turning 76 on March 3.

- John Murphy (Sunshine, Snatch) is turning 55 on Wednesday, March 4.

- Robert Folk (Police Academy, Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls) is turning 71 on Thursday, March 5.